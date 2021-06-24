How Celtics Could Address Backcourt After Kemba Walker Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics wasted no time making drastic changes on the first day of their offseason.

Just a few weeks into his promotion, Brad Stevens made his first big trade as president of basketball operations. Now, it appears he’s hired his successor with reports of Ime Udoka being the Celtics new head coach.

Next order of business? The backcourt.

Kemba Walker and his massive contract were shipped off to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for financial flexibility and Al Horford. The former might help them bring in a replacement point guard, but the Horford part suggests another route they could go.

The Celtics might not have to look beyond their own roster.

Based on what we know Stevens values — confirmed by the fact that he couldn’t wait to bring back a defensive-minded, veteran big the second he got the keys to Danny Ainge’s office — we can imagine the approach he might take addressing the backcourt. Because we also know how much he loves Marcus Smart.

He loves him. He trusts him. Stevens sees how much he impacts winning, and has suggested anyone who feels otherwise doesn’t know basketball.