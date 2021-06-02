How Did Celtics Get Here? C’s Lay Out Timeline For Front-Office Shake-Up

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ major shake-up came as a bit of a shock Wednesday morning, but the reshuffling has been in the works.

The Celtics shocked the basketball world with their announcement that Danny Ainge is “retiring.” Former head coach Brad Stevens will fill Ainge’s vacated president of basketball operations role.

Stevens’ move upstairs is a bit of a stunner, although it became fairly evident a new voice might benefit the team. Ainge’s decision was one we probably could have seen coming. In addition to whispers about his future with the team, Ainge’s health issues are well documented.

Ainge said Wednesday the decision came on his radar two years ago when he suffered a heart attack.

“When I had a heart attack two years, I started thinking about what I wanted to do with my life. I think my life expectancy is maybe a little lower,” the 62-year-old Ainge said in a video conference.

Unsurprisingly, the heart attack put a scare in Ainge’s family, and they suggested he start thinking about his future even back then. Now, after two frustrating Celtics seasons with a pandemic mixed in, Ainge made the move.

“It was my decision,” he stated. ” … These last two years have been tough. In the bubble and the rules and scrutiny and protocols we’ve had to go through, the job hasn’t been as much fun. I don’t know if there was a moment in time, but I trust my instincts. My instincts a couple of months ago told me it was to move on.”