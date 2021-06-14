NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins need more from Jake DeBrusk, that much is evident. How they go about getting it at this point is the difficult part.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy hopes conversations in the coming days will help in the search for answers when it comes to getting the forward back on track in his career.

We’ve clearly seen flashes of the former first-round pick’s potential in recent seasons. He scored a career-high 27 goals in just 68 games back in 2018-19 but has struggled more and more to find consistency in recent seasons. That all culminated this season with DeBrusk being a healthy scratch both in the regular season and playoffs, most notably sitting out Game 5 of Boston’s second-round series with the Islanders.

“I think with Jake, there needs to be a little time, personally. My conversations with Jake would have been too raw the day after,” Cassidy said Monday morning in his pre-summer video conference with reporters.

“So the players had some time to themselves. We’re gonna sit down this week, now that we’ve both digested a little bit of the season and say, ‘OK, let’s find some common ground on where you see yourself fitting into this lineup and where I feel you need to be better and see if we can sort through some of the stuff now that the season is over.'”

The hope, Cassidy said, is there can be some sort of breakthrough that clearly didn’t happen during the regular season. DeBrusk scored just five goals in 41 games, and his head coach took exception to his effort level at times.

“Sometimes in season,” Cassidy explained, “players are just gonna tell you what you wanna hear at times, so it will be up to me to get a little more, dig a little deeper with him so we can get to the root of ‘OK, what’s going to make you the best player?’ We’ve tried that, don’t get me wrong. In season, players have meetings with coaches, assistant coaches, etc., but you’re always on to the next game. You can get through some of it, but maybe this will be a little longer process with Jake.”