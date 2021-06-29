NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball’s latest All-Star Game voting update provided more good news for the Boston Red Sox.

Phase 2 voting began Monday with Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo finalists at their respective positions. Voting concludes Thursday, meaning you don’t have much time left to cast your ballots.

MLB on Tuesday shared its first Phase 2 voting update, and there were some changes from where the finalists ranked at the end of Phase 1.

Focusing on the Red Sox: Bogaerts and Devers still lead the American League voting at shortstop and third base, respectively, while Martinez still ranks second behind Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter. However, Verdugo moved up from eighth to sixth among outfielders.

Here are the current leaders in both leagues:

Here's how things currently stand after a day of Phase 2 voting ?? pic.twitter.com/RER1Ue3tTg — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 29, 2021

The All-Star rosters will be revealed Thursday, with the game taking place July 13 at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.