How Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar Enjoyed Post-Deadline Stint With Bruins

The Boston Bruins didn’t end their season the way they wanted, but the organization still provided at least two players acquired ahead of the NHL trade deadline some fond memories.

Both Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar, who were added in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres before the deadline, weighed in on their time in Boston on Friday.

“My Boston experience was obviously really good,” Hall told reporters, per the team. “I think for both sides, I think it really worked out. Especially during the regular season; the playoffs, like I said, ended pretty early from what I expected for our team and I think a lot of guys were expecting the same thing. It’s tough to go out like that. I think we had the makings of a really good team. It’s frustrating, you don’t want to be here this early.

“But I’m happy to be here — like I said, the city, the experience for me was great. The city, the fans, the organization as a whole, the guys in the room. For me, it was a chance to play with some really great players, some great people, and I really enjoyed that.”

Hall, who is a free agent after finishing a one-year, $8 million contract, revealed that he hopes to come to a contract agreement and re-sign in Boston. The 29-year-old winger recorded eight goals and six assists in 16 regular-season games with the Black and Gold.

Lazar, who tallied four points in 17 games with Boston, spoke highly of his experience, as well.

“It’s been great. It’s been a whirlwind of a season,” Lazar told reporters, per the team. “… Truly enjoyed my time here with the Bruins, it’s a great group of guys, great staff, great management. Top to bottom, nothing but good things to say and I’m excited to get back to work next season and accomplish a lot.”