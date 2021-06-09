How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Wednesday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN networks will help Boston sports fans see how well the Bruins and Red Sox respond to adversity.

The Bruins trail the New York Islanders 3-2 in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series, and the teams will face off Wednesday at Nassau Coliseum in Game 6. NESN+ will bring you inside the action with a full hour of pregame coverage, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Win or lose, an hour of postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn on NESN+.

The Red Sox and Astros will play the second game of their series Wednesday at Fenway Park. Houston beat Boston handily Tuesday in the first game, and the Red Sox are keen to return to winning ways. NESN will air the Red Sox-Astros game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Fans also can stream all of NESN networks’ Red Sox and Bruins programming online on Watch NESN Live.

Here is a full rundown of Wednesday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN and NESN+. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”

7 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Astros

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

11 p.m. — NESN After Hours

NESN+

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live: Second Round”

10 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live: Second Round”

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final: Second Round”