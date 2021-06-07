How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Monday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

What better way to kick off your week than a night filled with Red Sox and Bruins action?

Fresh off a sweep of the New York Yankees in the Bronx, the Red Sox are set to host the Miami Marlins for a make-up game Monday. This interleague collision was originally scheduled for May 30 but was postponed due to inclement weather. NESN will have complete coverage of Marlins-Sox, as a full hour of pregame programming will precede the 5:10 p.m. ET first pitch. There also will be an hour of postgame coverage once the final out is made at Fenway Park.

As for the Bruins, they’ll resume their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the New York Islanders at TD Garden. A full hour of Game 5 pregame coverage can be found on NESN+. Complete postgame coverage, meanwhile, will air on both NESN and NESN+.

Fans also can catch all of NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on Watch NESN Live.

Here is a full rundown of the Monday schedules on NESN and NESN+. All times are Eastern.

NESN

4 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”

4:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

5 p.m.: Marlins at Red Sox

8 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

8:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

9 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime Live: Second Round”

9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final: Second Round”

NESN+

5:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off Live: Second Round”

9 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime Live: Second Round”

9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final: Second Round”