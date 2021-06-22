NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the Connecticut Sun both are in action Tuesday night, and the NESN networks will provide you with all of the coverage for the pair of contests.

After a day off Monday, the Red Sox are set to open a three-game set against the Rays in Tampa Bay. Complete coverage of the series opener can be found on NESN, which will have pregame action beginning at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 7:10 p.m. and there will be a complete hour of postgame coverage once the game concludes.

The CT Sun, meanwhile, will try to halt their losing streak at three against the Dallas Wings at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tipoff for Wings-Sun, which can be watched on NESN+, is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans also can stream all of NESN networks’ Red Sox and CT Sun programming online at Watch NESN Live.

Here is a full rundown of the Red Sox and the CT Sun programming schedules on NESN and NESN+. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”

6:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

7 p.m.: Red Sox at Rays

10 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

10:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

NESN+

7 p.m.: Wings at CT Sun