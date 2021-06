NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe has heated up with the weather.

After a slow start in April, the Boston Red Sox outfielder has been a completely different player offensively since May 1.

Renfroe has hit an impressive .307 in 49 games to go along with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

