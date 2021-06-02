NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe had one hell of a month.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder in May batted .319 with a .333 OBP, .604 slugging and six home runs compared to an April in which he slashed .167/.236/.250 with just a single homer. Oh, and there was that one nasty threw where he hosed someone down at third all the way from right.

Alex Cora on Tuesday was asked about Renfroe’s recent tear in his media availability, and the Red Sox manager shared he’s noticed him getting on top of fastballs, fighting off pitches and battling at the plate, and hitting consistently against righties and lefties.

“We’re very, very happy (with) where he’s at,” Obviously we know the athlete, we know the defender, but for him to be consistent with his approach has been great.”

In his own availability ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros, Renfroe discussed the work he’s put in with hitting coaches Tim Hyers and Pete Fatse to be helpful in his turnaround last month.

And beyond the mechanical or technical things they’ve found in his swing or approach, Renfroe spoke to what they do for his confidence.

“I mean confidence is a huge part of it, and I think you ask any hitter, going into the at-bat, if you don’t have confidence you kind of lose the battle for stepping in the box because that guy on the other side on that mound is the best in business,” Renfroe said.