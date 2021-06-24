If Al Horford Regrets Leaving Celtics, He’s Still Optimistic For ‘Fresh Start’

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford on Thursday was reintroduced as a member of the Boston Celtics, speaking with media for the first time since the trade.

And with how things played out since he’s been gone, the veteran big wasn’t shy about his excitement to be back somewhere he’s truly valued.

“When this opportunity came up, for me, it’s something that I’m really grateful,” Horford said. “This is the place that I want to be. So I’m just I’m just happy that it has been able to work out.”

Perhaps Horford didn’t feel that way in the moment, following a disappointing 2018-19 season in which the Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. But at 33 years old at the time, it’s hard to blame him for turning down a four-year, $109 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

That experiment failed miserably. His contract was dumped in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he hardly played, but gained a new perspective and appreciation for his career.

But does he regret leaving in the first place? Because had he stuck around, it’s fun to imagine what could have been.

“It’s one of those things that it’s in the past,” Horford said. “You know, it was disappointing for us, how we ended two years ago with all those expectations and everything. And I personally just didn’t know if I was going to get another opportunity or chance to be in this position. And obviously things didn’t end well then, but now, I really feel like we have a fresh start. I can help the team, we can impact. I feel like the guys are very driven, and we got a lot of work to do. That’s the reality. And I actually embrace that part of it, you know, being able to get to work and getting this is fresh opportunity.”