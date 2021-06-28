Ime Udoka’s Fiancée, Actress Nia Long, Hyped For New Celtics Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka’s name may have flown under the radar for Boston fans prior to being named the Celtics’ new head coach. And tuning into his introductory press conference Monday, some nerves may have been sensed as he took the podium and addressed media for the first time in his new role.

But make no mistake, Udoka is the type of guy who will be able to command a room of NBA players. The fact that he’s engaged to Nia Long is all you need to know.

The actress, known for her role on “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and adoring references of her name in hip-hop songs since the 90s, took to her Instagram on Monday after the Celtics announced Idoka’s hire.

The occasion had Long triple-posting on Instagram, and she seems fired up to be here.

“Today you are officially the Head Coach of the Boston @celtics big love to the entire staff for the warm welcome. I am beyond proud of this man. Expect great things because that’s what he does,” Long wrote in a caption.

It looks like Long already has gotten herself something to wear on game days, too.