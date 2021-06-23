NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics reportedly are hiring Ime Udoka as their new head coach, which means we could see actress Nia Long at TD Garden in the near future.

Udoka and Long have been in a relationship since 2010. They had a son, Kez Sunday, in 2011 and have been engaged since 2015.

Long, who also has a son from a previous relationship (Massai, born in 2000), has acknowledged in the past that marriage isn’t a huge priority, so it’s unclear if/when her and Udoka eventually will tie the knot. They nevertheless seem happy, though, and Udoka’s new job represents a special opportunity for the couple, as he’ll now be tasked with leading one of the most historic franchises in sports.

For those unfamiliar with Long’s work, she starred as “Lisa” in the 1990s TV sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Long, 50, also is known for roles in “Boyz n the Hood,” “The Best Man” and “Big Momma’s House,” among other films.

Ime Udoka, 43, served as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets this season. He also spent time as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers upon retiring as a player. This marks his first head-coaching job in the NBA.

Udoka will fill the role vacated by Brad Stevens, who was recently promoted to Celtics president of basketball operations after Danny Ainge announced his retirement.