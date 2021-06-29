Ime Udoka Reveals What Appealed To Him About Celtics’ Coaching Job

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics checked a number of boxes for Ime Udoka as he navigated the next step of his NBA coaching career.

Udoka on Monday was formally introduced as the 18th head coach in Celtics franchise history. As he spoke with Boston reporters for the first time, the longtime assistant explained what drew him to the job.

“When all the job openings happened this summer I think it was pretty evident that Boston was the most attractive based on the organization, the history, the expectations but also the players and the roster,” Udoka told reporters, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

“You have two foundational young pillars like those two (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum), it’s exciting to build around them, continue to help them grow and reach their potential. The sky is the limit with those two. We’re excited to work with them and see them continue to grow throughout their careers.”

The excitement about the partnership was mutual between Udoka and Celtics brass. Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck on Monday noted the 43-year-old was the organization’s first choice to replace Brad Stevens on the bench.