What Celtics Reportedly Like About New Head Coach Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka evidently checked a lot of boxes for the Boston Celtics in their search for a new head coach.

But what exactly drew the C’s to Udoka, who reportedly will assume the role Brad Stevens vacated earlier this month upon being promoted to president of basketball operations with Danny Ainge retiring?

Well, Christopher Gasper of WCVB-TV is hearing the Celtics liked Udoka because of his “passion for the game” and his “compassion for the players.”

Gasper also notes that Udoka’s strategic preparation impressed the Celtics and that him having been an NBA player was attractive.

Hearing the Celtics liked Udoka because of his passion for the game and compassion for the players. Him having been an NBA player was attractive. But he also comes from a strong basketball coaching culture as a Gregg Popovich disciple. His strategic preparation impressed Boston. — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) June 23, 2021

Udoka, 43, spent parts of sevens seasons in the NBA as a player, suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings. His most extensive playing experience came with San Antonio, where he appeared in 160 regular-season games across three seasons.

Udoka joined the Spurs as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in 2012. He later joined Brett Brown’s staff with the Philadelphia 76ers before serving as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets this season.