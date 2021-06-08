Islanders’ Barry Trotz Responds To Bruce Cassidy’s Postgame Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared his sentiments in regards to the officiating after Boston’s Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday in the Stanley Cup Playoff second-round series.

Cassidy, specifically, pointed out how Patrice Bergeron was penalized at the face-off dot coincidentally just one day after Islanders head coach Barry Trotz complained about Bergeron’s tactics in the circle. Cassidy also made a reference to the narrative the Islanders try to portray themselves as, referring to them as the “New York Saints.”

Trotz was told during his own postgame press conference about Cassidy’s comments, specifically the “New York Saints” comparison, and interjected to offer a response of his own.

“You’ll have to ask him about that,” Trotz said, per NBC Sports Boston. “I know that, just look at where we ended up during the year, I think we were one of the least penalized teams in the whole league. So, I don’t know what he means by that. You’ll have to ask him.”

Trotz and the Islanders now head back home with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. New York can end Boston’s season Wednesday with a Game 6 win in its own building.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images