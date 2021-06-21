Islanders Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Conference Finals Game 5

The series is tied at two games apiece

by

The New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning will square off Monday night in Game 5 of their NHL Conference Finals series.

It’s been a back-and-forth series, with the Islanders winning Games 1 and 4 and the Lightning taking Games 2 and 3. It’s been a tightly contested set, with three of four contests decided by one goal, and another by two tallies.

Which team will move a step closer to the Stanley Cup Final? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Monday night’s game between New York and Tampa Bay:

When: Monday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

