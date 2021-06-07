Jack Eichel Rumors: Sabres Receiving Trade Calls On Star Center

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo might be nearing an end.

The Sabres have been receiving trade calls on the star center ahead of next month’s NHL draft, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Monday morning. Buffalo owns the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Here’s Dreger’s report:

“The Buffalo Sabres will provide ample content in the weeks ahead. Aside from the ongoing coach search, NHL clubs are calling Buffalo with interest in a number players, including Jack Eichel. Initial conversations that will increase as we get closer to the Draft.”

Whether a deal eventually happens remains to be seen. But, at this point, it’s not looking good for the Sabres, who largely have been terrible over the last few years.

Eichel last month expressed disappointment with the Sabres’ handling of an injury that forced the 2015 second overall pick to miss significant time during the 2020-21 season. The remarks generated speculation of Eichel potentially requesting a trade this offseason.

“I have to do what’s best for me,” Eichel said. “I’m only going to play hockey for so long.”