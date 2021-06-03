NESN Logo Sign In

Mark Scheifele made an ill-advised hit in the third period of Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

With the game all but over and the Habs up by two, Jake Evans skated down the length of the ice to retrieve the puck and complete the wrap-around pass with the empty-net goal. Scheifele also skated the 200 feet down the ice and instead of trying to play the puck, barreled into Evans.

Evans remained down on the ice for several minutes before being stretchered off.

You can view the hit here at your discretion.

Tensions always run high in the playoffs, but a hit like that when the game pretty much is over is completely unnecessary and reckless.

Scheifele was given a five-minute major.

We’re sure the NHL Department of Player Safety will take a look at it. Scheifele doesn’t have a reputation of being a dirty player and he’s an important part to the Jets team, but his carelessness and selfishness injured Evans enough to leave him near unconscious on the ice.