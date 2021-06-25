Jalen Rose Trolls Jay Williams Over Excuse For Celtics Coach Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Jay Williams likely will never be able to live down his recent Twitter misstep.

Williams was way off the mark with his reaction to the Boston Celtics’ reported hiring of Ime Udoka as head coach. The NBA guard-turned-analyst in a since-deleted tweet incorrectly hailed Udoka as the first person of color to hold the head coaching role in Celtics history. But in a follow-up, Williams claimed a hacker was responsible for the inaccurate tweet.

The former Duke star caught plenty of flak for the excuse from folks on Twitter, and he received an in-person ribbing from ESPN colleague Jalen Rose on Thursday night. As Williams boasted a correct take about the Bucks at Rose’s expense, the latter clapped back by saying he was “hacked” when he hyped up Milwaukee’s defense.

You can check out the exchange in the video here.

Well played, Jalen. Well played.