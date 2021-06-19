Jarren Duran Shows Off Power With Latest Opposite-Field Home Run

Just another blast from the Red Sox prospect

by

Another day, another Jarren Duran home run.

The Boston Red Sox prospect recorded his latest blast Friday night on a 400-foot home run to left-center field. It ultimately helped Triple A Worcester defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The blast came on a pitch down and away, but Duran still was able to get his bat on it and go opposite field to showcase his power.

Check it out:

It marked home run No. 11 this season for Duran, his third in a matter of six games. Duran now has 33 hits in 119 at bats with 24 runs and 20 RBIs this season.

More Baseball:

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Series Opener 5-3 Against Royals
Boston Celtics shooting guard Evan Fournier
Previous Article

How Celtics Trading Kemba Walker Impacts Potential Evan Fournier Return
Kansas City Royals Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi And First Baseman Carlos Santana
Next Article

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Series Opener 5-3 Against Royals

Picked For You

Related