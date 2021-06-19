Jarren Duran Shows Off Power With Latest Opposite-Field Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another Jarren Duran home run.

The Boston Red Sox prospect recorded his latest blast Friday night on a 400-foot home run to left-center field. It ultimately helped Triple A Worcester defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The blast came on a pitch down and away, but Duran still was able to get his bat on it and go opposite field to showcase his power.

Check it out:

Duran golfs one out 400' to left center. pic.twitter.com/jmqF3y0rUu — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 19, 2021

It marked home run No. 11 this season for Duran, his third in a matter of six games. Duran now has 33 hits in 119 at bats with 24 runs and 20 RBIs this season.