Jarrett Stidham Still Has Starting Aspirations After Patriots’ QB Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

Officially, there is no quarterback competition on the New England Patriots.

Head coach Bill Belichick declared Cam Newton as New England’s starter after taking Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the 2015 NFL MVP has received every starting rep when healthy during open organized team activities and minicamp practices.

But realistically, another quarterback on the Patriots’ roster could pass Newton on the depth chart during training camp and the preseason.

Newton signed another one-year prove-it deal this offseason, and New England selected a quarterback in the first round of the draft for the first time since 1993. If Jones doesn’t start in 2021, then he’s certainly the favorite to enter next season as the incumbent.

And Jarrett Stidham is doing a pretty good job of making sure people don’t forget about him, as well.

So far, if there is a battle, it’s been tight between the four quarterbacks through four open OTAs and minicamp sessions. Newton is 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) in somewhat limited team reps. He missed one practice and stopped throwing early in another session because of a hand injury. Jones is 29-of-42 (69 percent) while alternating between No. 2 and No. 3 QB duties and relying on check downs. Stidham is 34-of-46 (73.9 percent) and has probably been the Patriots’ most consistently solid option so far this spring. Veteran Brian Hoyer is 22-of-34 (64.7 percent) with an interception.

Despite Newton being on the roster and Jones coming in with a first-round pedigree, Stidham still hopes to emerge as New England’s top passer.