How Jason Kidd Withdrawing From Blazers Coaching Job Impacts Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd reportedly has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching job with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kidd was looked at as a top candidate for the position in Portland and that was perhaps escalated after Blazers star Damian Lillard publicly voiced his support for Kidd.

Kidd, the former head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, is looked at as one of the best available coaches. He’s also been among a number of coaches linked to the Boston Celtics over the last week. Of course, it’s a rather extensive list.

The Celtics have an open coaching role as Brad Stevens will join the front office to fill Danny Ainge’s longtime position as president of basketball operations. Ainge stepped down from the post less than 24 hours after the Celtics had their season ended with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Kidd, essentially, now has crossed off one team in need of a head coach. It means the Celtics, if they want to hire Kidd, have one less team to compete with for his services. If the Celtics do like what Kidd brings to the table, Sunday’s development comes as a good thing. Kidd has been listed as the betting favorite to land with the Celtics, too.

Kidd, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, has been the top assistant under Lakers head coach Frank Vogel the two seasons.

