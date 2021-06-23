Jay Williams Seriously Thought Ime Udoka Was Celtics’ First Black Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Jay Williams doesn’t like Boston or Brad Stevens. That’s fine.

That didn’t stop the ESPN basketball analyst from making a fool of himself on Twitter when he did finally get to give the Celtics credit for something.

Following reports that the Celtics were close on a deal to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as the 18th head coach in franchise history, Williams took to Twitter to celebrate the hire. Only issue? No one told him the Celtics have had a Black head coach before.

“The first head coach of color for the Celtics… & even more importantly… he is one talentetd individual who has paid his dues,” Williams wrote in a Tweet that since has been deleted.

Unfortunately for Williams, stuff lives forever on the internet, which is where he easily could have Googled the fact that the Celtics not only have had a Black head coach, but were the first team in professional sports to make that happen.

Bill Russell, ever heard of him? Maybe K.C. Jones, M.L. Carr or Tom Sanders ring a bell? This wouldn’t be nearly as bad if Doc Rivers wasn’t coaching in Boston less than 10 years ago.