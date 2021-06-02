Don’t expect Jayson Tatum to meddle in Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge’s work this offseason.
There’s a ton of work to do on this Celtics roster following a wire-to-wire disappointing season that, mercifully, came to an end Tuesday with Boston’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the first round.
Nowadays, it is not uncommon for star players to offer input on their respective team’s roster. That’s not a path the face of the Celtics is planning on taking.
“I’m sure that I could make suggestions. I don’t know,” Tatum said after Tuesday’s loss, via The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “I kind of feel like everybody has their job and I just think my job is to show up and play basketball, not to suggest trades or who to bring in, who to let go. It’s not what I do.”
It’s hard to blame Tatum for not wanting to take on that task. But, obviously, Ainge might need some sort of help after the way he bungled the roster this season.