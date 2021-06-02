Jayson Tatum Was Hoping There Was Truth Behind This Celtics Rumor

NESN Logo Sign In

Evan Turner apparently is not in the running to become the Celtics’ next head coach, much to the chagrin of Jayson Tatum.

A head-coaching vacancy in Boston was created Wednesday when Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as the organization’s president of basketball operations. The news came down roughly 12 hours after the Celtics’ 2020-21 season — Stevens’ eighth as head coach in Boston — came to an end.

Shortly after the C’s made Stevens’ role switch official, Turner, who joined Boston’s coaching staff last season, took to Twitter to clarify there is no truth to the rumors of his promotion to head coach. The tweet drew a response from Boston’s franchise cornerstone.

Was hoping they would be true https://t.co/g7hdWzI1B2 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) June 2, 2021

While Turner is not in consideration to backfill Stevens, the Celtics reportedly are looking internally as they put together a list of candidates. Jerome Allen, who’s been with the franchise since 2015, reportedly is expected to interview for the open job.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images