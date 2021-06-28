Jayson Tatum’s Post For Bradley Beal Will Catch Celtics Fans’ Attention

Tatum liiterally just wished Beal a happy birthday

by

We’re at the time in the NBA calendar when one NBA All-Star can’t wish another NBA All-Star a happy birthday, quite literally, without attracting the attention of others.

And that’s just what Jayson Tatum did Monday.

The Boston Celtics wing passed on a birthday message to Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who turned 28 years old. Beal and Tatum have a close relationship due to the fact they both grew up in St. Louis and attended Chaminade College Preparatory School.

That relationship is also part of the reason Beal, who previously found himself in trade speculation, has been linked to the Celtics.

Anyway, here is Tatum’s Instagram post:

Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension with Washington back in 2019, but that extension won’t kick in until next season. It comes with an option for 2022-23 meaning in order for the Celtics to acquire Beal in the short term a trade would be required.

Still, we’re of the belief Celtics fans will read into Tatum’s post while hoping it’s the latest example which connects Beal to Boston.

More NBA:

Jayson Tatum’s Post For Bradley Beal Will Catch Celtics Fans’ Attention
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry
Previous Article

Canadiens Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Online, On TV
Boston Red Sox third baseman Christian Arroyo
Next Article

Alex Cora Provides Positive Updates On Christian Arroyo, Kevin Plawecki

Picked For You

Related