Red Sox Prospect Jeter Downs Homers Again, But Exits Game With Injury

Jeter Downs put forth another strong performance Tuesday night, albeit one that ended in concern for the top prospect.

The second baseman, widely ranked the second overall prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, launched his seventh home run of the season for Triple-A Worcester. The solo shot also was the fourth homer in the last 13 games for Downs, who hit .300 with a .917 OPS over that stretch and now is hitting .243 on the season.

Take a look:

4 homers for Downs in his last 50 at-bats pic.twitter.com/HHePrpu9yy — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 29, 2021

Downs later exited the WooSox’s eventual victory after an awkward collision at home plate. He was checked for a head injury.

Jeter Downs belted his seventh home run of the season but was lifted from the game after a collision at the plate in the sixth inning. He is considered day-to-day but is still being evaluated. — SoxProspects.com (@SoxProspects) June 30, 2021

Jeter Downs was being evaluated for a head injury in the dugout per @cooperkboardman who is down in the photo pit. He kind of somersaulted when he came off the plate. — Katie Morrison (@KatieMo61) June 30, 2021

The Red Sox as of Wednesday morning had not issued an update on Downs.