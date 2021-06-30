Red Sox Prospect Jeter Downs Homers Again, But Exits Game With Injury

Jeter Downs put forth another strong performance Tuesday night, albeit one that ended in concern for the top prospect.
The second baseman, widely ranked the second overall prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, launched his seventh home run of the season for Triple-A Worcester. The solo shot also was the fourth homer in the last 13 games for Downs, who hit .300 with a .917 OPS over that stretch and now is hitting .243 on the season.
Take a look:
Downs later exited the WooSox’s eventual victory after an awkward collision at home plate. He was checked for a head injury.
The Red Sox as of Wednesday morning had not issued an update on Downs.
In lighter news, the 22-year-old on Wednesday was the only Red Sox prospect named to the MLB Futures Game roster. The exhibition matchup is scheduled for Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field.
As for why Triston Casas and Jarren Duran didn’t make the cut, this tweet from The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier might offer an explanation: