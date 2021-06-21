Jon Rahm Wins U.S. Open After Tournament-Best 67 In Final Round

NESN Logo Sign In

Jon Rahm finished with birdie putts on each of the final two holes en route to a tournament-best round of 4-under 67 during the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, and it propelled him to his first major championship at Torrey Pines.

Rahm is Spain’s first-ever U.S. Open champion. He finished the tournament 6-under par after overcoming a one-stroke deficit with two holes to play.

Rahm tied Louis Oosthuizen with a birdie at the par-4 17th and ultimately won it with his birdie putt at the par-5 18th. He is only the fourth U.S. Open champion to finish birdie-birdie.

Oosthuizen finished 5-under par.

Oosthuizen’s drive at the 17th went into the penalty area on the left side of the fairway. He was forced to drop and, despite playing his approach shot just about perfectly, missed a decent look at par. It dropped Oosthuizen to two strokes back of the Rahm with one hole to play.

Oosthuizen needed an eagle at the 18th and settled for birdie to get to 5-under.