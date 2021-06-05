NESN Logo Sign In

Jon Rahm turned in one of the best rounds of golf Saturday and was poised to win the Memorial Tournament. And then he stepped off the 18th green.

As he did just that, Rahm learned he tested positive for COVID-19. If and when that is confirmed, Rahm — who walked off the course with a six-stroke lead going into Sunday’s final round — will withdraw from the tournament.

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/fF630OV3ND — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2021

Rahm, according to PGA Tour communications, was subject to contact-tracing protocols after coming into contact with someone who also tested positive. He remained in competition but entered the tracing protocol, subjecting him to increased testing.

His most recent test, which came Saturday after he finished his second round, returned a positive sample as Rahm completed the third round and was confirmed roughly a half-hour before he finished his round.

Rahm, Tour comms noted, is the first player to test positive as part of the contact-tracing protocols. He’s also the first to have to withdraw with a commanding 54-hole lead, of course.

PGA TOUR Statement on Jon Rahm pic.twitter.com/HvMmWLCHeq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 5, 2021

Rahm shot up the leaderboard Saturday morning as he finished his second round, highlighted by an ace. He went back out Saturday afternoon and fired a 64 that had him ready an easy Sunday stroll to win Jack Nicklaus’ tournament.