Jon Rahm Winning His First U.S. Open Was Devastating To Sportsbooks

Jon Rahm won his first-ever major championship behind a one-stroke victory at the U.S. Open on Sunday, and that meant bad news for sportsbooks.

“Jon Rahm winning was the worst result for (us),” vice president of trading at BetMGM, Jason Scott, expressed in a statement. “Rahm received the most tickets and handle to win the tournament resulting in a seven-figure loss for BetMGM.”

FanDuel SportsBook had Rahm +950 to win the tournament before it started while BetMGM had Rahm a similar 9-to-1 before Round 1 and 10-to-1 before Round 2.

BetMGM took a $1,500 bet to win $15,000 on Rahm.

BetMGM ended up taking 12.3 percent of their tickets on Rahm, which was 17.9 percent of the total handle. That number had increased from eight percent of tickets and 11.4 percent of handle prior to Round 1.

Rahm finished with a tournament-best round of 4-under 67 on Sunday. He went birdie-birdie on the par-4 17th and par-5 18th to overtake Louis Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen was the runner up behind Rahm with a 5-under par finish. Rahm also did so in thrilling fashion as he erased a one-stroke deficit with two holes to play.