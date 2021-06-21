Julian Edelman Shows Support For Raiders’ Carl Nassib For Coming Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Carl Nassib on Monday made history as the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end made an admiral and eloquent public announcement on his personal Instagram page, using the spotlight as an opportunity to highlight the work done by The Trevor Project, an organization for suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.

Nassib himself donated $100,000 to the organization, too.

That caught the eye of former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, and while enjoying retirement, he decided to fire off a tweet to express his respect and support for Nassib.

“Awesome moment. Spreading love to the Trevor Project. Very classy move,” Edelman said on Twitter after the announcement.

Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. ?? https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021

In Nassib’s statement, he shared his intention was to create more representation among professional athletes, and do his part to create an environment of acceptance in the NFL.