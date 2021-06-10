Jurgen Klopp Pays Georginio Wijnaldum Stirring Tribute Ahead Of PSG Transfer

NESN Logo Sign In

Jurgen Klopp hailed Georginio Wijnaldum’s massive impact on and off the field at Liverpool as he delivered a heartfelt farewell to the midfielder.

The Netherlands international will join Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month when his Liverpool contract expires.

Gini Wijnaldum will complete a move to @PSG_inside when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of June, it has now been confirmed.



Thank you for everything you've done for our club, @GWijnaldum and best of luck for the future ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 10, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum.



Arriving from Liverpool, the Netherlands international midfielder has signed with the club from the French capital until 30 June 2024.#WelcomeGini https://t.co/OQDEO1lbJg — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 10, 2021

Wijnaldum departs Anfield after a five-year spell during which he was a fundamental figure in Klopp’s men’s success, including triumphs in the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking after Wijnaldum’s move to PSG was confirmed, Klopp detailed the enormous impact the No.5 had on the club, not only as an outstanding footballer but as an inspiring person.

“As a team we said our goodbyes to Gini at Anfield after the final game of the season,” Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com. “There was the public farewell on the pitch with the guard of honor. But then a more private occasion also.