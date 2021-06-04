Kevan Miller Injury: Encouraging Update On Bruins Defenseman

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller took an important step forward in his injury rehab Friday.

The Bruins defenseman has been out since Game 4 of Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals. Miller left after a Dmitry Orlov hit on open ice caught the B’s blueliner up high.

Miller didn’t travel with the Bruins on their current trip to New York for Games 3 (which Boston won Thursday) and 4 against the Islanders, but he’s making progress back at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Friday morning that Miller had skated earlier in the day.

As far as a timetable for Miller to return, there really isn’t one. But getting back on the ice and skating is an encouraging sign, as the usual next steps are returning to practice in a non-contact jersey, then being a full participant in practice.

