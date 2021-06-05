Kevan Miller Injury: Here’s Positive Update On Bruins Defenseman

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller is making positive steps in his recovery.

The Bruins defenseman hasn’t played for Boston against the New York Islanders due to a hit from Washington Capitals blueliner Dmitry Orlov that sent Miller to the hospital during the first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He did not travel with the B’s to Long Island, but head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a positive update after Saturday morning’s practice.

“Well, he?s skating,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “So, there’s steps that go along with getting back towards the team, and the fact he’s on the ice is a good thing. So I don’t want to speculate because he’s in Boston and we’re (on Long Island.)”

“When you start skating, that does bring you closer. How close? I don’t know. The medical team has not filled me in on that because I knew he wouldn’t be available tonight. So it’s more about after the game tonight, we’ll revisit it (Sunday) and see how close he is.”

The Bruins’ defensive depth will be tested Saturday night with Brandon Carlo also ruled out after absorbing a big hit from Cal Clutterbuck in Game 3.

Puck drop from Nassau Coliseum is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. NESN will air an hour of pregame and postgame coverage, as well as provide live intermission reports on NESN.com.