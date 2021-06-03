NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller has missed the Boston Bruins’ last three playoff games.

He will remain sidelined for at least the next two.

According to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, the veteran defenseman did not travel with the team to Long Island, where Boston will face the New York Islanders on Thursday night and Saturday night in Games 3 and 4, respectively, of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Miller has been recovering from an injury he suffered May 21 on a high hit from Dmitry Orlov in Game 4 of the Bruins’ five-game, first-round victory over the Washington Capitals.

“He’s easing his way back in, so he’s made some progress, but obviously not to the point where he’s with the team,” Cassidy told reporters Thursday morning during a video conference. “What it means is we lose a veteran guy, a strong guy, a heavy guy. I think it’s exposed us a bit on the penalty kill. He’s played a lot of minutes there. We’ve had to use guys who maybe haven’t played quite as much. So that’s one area where we miss him.”

Both Connor Clifton and Jeremy Lauzon will remain in the lineup for Game 3 against the Islanders, joining Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo and Mike Reilly on Boston’s blue line.

Neither Clifton nor Lauzon has Miller’s level of experience, obviously, but Cassidy is confident in his young defensemen’s ability to step up and compete hard as the Bruins look to swing momentum back in their favor after dropping Game 2 at TD Garden.