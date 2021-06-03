Kevan Miller has missed the Boston Bruins’ last three playoff games.
He will remain sidelined for at least the next two.
According to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, the veteran defenseman did not travel with the team to Long Island, where Boston will face the New York Islanders on Thursday night and Saturday night in Games 3 and 4, respectively, of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
Miller has been recovering from an injury he suffered May 21 on a high hit from Dmitry Orlov in Game 4 of the Bruins’ five-game, first-round victory over the Washington Capitals.
“He’s easing his way back in, so he’s made some progress, but obviously not to the point where he’s with the team,” Cassidy told reporters Thursday morning during a video conference. “What it means is we lose a veteran guy, a strong guy, a heavy guy. I think it’s exposed us a bit on the penalty kill. He’s played a lot of minutes there. We’ve had to use guys who maybe haven’t played quite as much. So that’s one area where we miss him.”
Both Connor Clifton and Jeremy Lauzon will remain in the lineup for Game 3 against the Islanders, joining Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo and Mike Reilly on Boston’s blue line.
Neither Clifton nor Lauzon has Miller’s level of experience, obviously, but Cassidy is confident in his young defensemen’s ability to step up and compete hard as the Bruins look to swing momentum back in their favor after dropping Game 2 at TD Garden.
“I think both those guys (Clifton and Lauzon) are physical, as well. Maybe not Kevan Miller physical, but they play hard, they wanna compete and make it tough on the opposition, and that’s why they stayed in the lineup — because we like that part of their game,” Cassidy said. “Kevan’s probably got a little more composure when he’s on, he’s been around a little longer. But the other guys are building that in.”
Miller has dealt with various injuries in recent years, so this isn’t the first time the Bruins have had to overcome his absence. That doesn’t necessarily make the task any easier, but it’s not as if the B’s are navigating uncharted waters right now. As such, they’ll press on.
” … And leadership in the room,” Cassidy added, as far as what the Bruins miss with Miller out. “Sometimes a guy steps up and says the right things. Obviously Kevan Miller’s ahead of Cliffy and Lauzy in that department. Rightfully so, he’s been around a lot longer. So a few of the intangibles.
“But at the end of the day, we’ve also played without him for long stretches here over the years. So next-man up. Guys are ready to go. We’d love to have him back, but until he’s here, we believe in the guys who are playing in his place.”
Puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch a full hour of pregame coverage on NESN starting at 6:30 p.m.