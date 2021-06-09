Kevin Plawecki Available For Red Sox, But Having Tough Time Eating

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Plawecki is available for the Boston Red Sox Wednesday evening against the Houston Astros.

He just might be a little hungry.

The catcher left the series opener Tuesday after taking a wild changeup to the mask and suffered a jaw contusion. Alex Cora gave a positive update on Plawecki after their eventual 7-1 loss to Houston, but in the Red Sox manager’s media availability Wednesday, the update came right from the source.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said over Zoom when asked how Plawecki was doing.

Moments later, the subject himself emerged off of Cora’s Zoom screen and said he feels good.

“Tough to eat on the left side, but we’re good,” Plawecki was overheard saying. His manager was asked if he’d be available tonight.

“Available tonight,” Plawecki instead answered.