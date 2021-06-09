Kevin Plawecki Leaves Red Sox-Astros Game With Jaw Contusion

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were hoping to give Christian Vázquez an extra day of rest Tuesday, but that came to an end prematurely.

Kevin Plawecki began the game against the Houston Astros behind the plate, but was hit in the mask with a bouncing changeup in the top of the fourth inning. The catcher clearly was in some pain as the trainers and manager Alex Cora came to check on him.

After a few minutes they decided it was best for Plawecki to leave the game with what the team called a jaw contusion.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images