Nathan Eovaldi put together another strong start for the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Eovaldi worked six full innings while scattering eight hits with just two runs (one earned). He also struck out seven without allowing a walk. It was the fifth time this season Eovaldi went six innings or more and sixth time this season he allowed one earned run or fewer. The win improved Eovaldi’s record to 7-2 on the year, his best start since the 2015 campaign when he finished 14-3.

Eovaldi explained the factors behind his consistency this season during his postgame video conference.

“I think it’s just the consistency of my off-speed pitches,” Eovaldi said. “I’ve been feeling really good mechanically, there’s just a couple things I want to stay on top of, but first pitch strikes that’s been a thing pounding on all season with (Dave Bush), (Kevin Walker), (Jason Varitek). Attack the hitters, it’s easier to attack the hitters when it’s 0-1 as opposed to 1-0.

“I think the curveball for me has been really effective not only for first pitch, but doubling up on it and using it later in counts. And the consistency of the cutter,” Eovaldi said. “The cutter, curveball and fastball have been the biggest ones for me.”

Eovaldi had a 4.01 ERA in his first 11 starts before Friday. He’s now allowed 65 hits in 66 2/3 innings pitched this season.

“I’ve been feeling really well working in between starts, trying to take the things I’m working on in the bullpens out there into the games and really try to mix my pitches well,” Eovaldi said. “As long as I can give the team a chance to win, that’s what I’m trying to do.”