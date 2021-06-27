Kiké Hernández Launches Homer On First Gerrit Cole Pitch Of Red Sox-Yankees

It was Kiké's seventh dinger of the year

by

Gerrit Cole generally is a “see a few pitches before you start taking cuts” type of pitcher to face.

Not for Kiké Hernández, apparently.

Hernández made his return to the leadoff spot for Sunday’s Boston Red Sox game against the New York Yankees. With the Yanks ace on the mound, Hernández swung at the first pitch he saw and put it into the Green Monster seats.

The Red Sox are looking to up their record against the Yankees this season to 6-0 and complete a sweep of the current series. Hernández, clearly, is trying to do his part.

