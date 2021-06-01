Fellow Logo Desecrater Terrell Owens Offers Take On Kyrie Irving Stomp

NESN Logo Sign In

You can add Terrell Owens to the list of people who have no issue with what Kyrie Irving did Sunday night in Boston.

The ever-divisive Nets guard stomped on the Boston Celtics logo after Brooklyn’s Game 4 win at TD Garden. The stunt, seemingly fueled by peaking animosity between Irving and Boston fans, prompted passionate reactions from former Celtics players, including Kevin Garnett.

But some, like Kendrick Perkins, believe it all is much ado about nothing. Owens also falls into the camp.

“If they can boo, he can step!” Owens recently told NBA reporter Brandon Robinson when asked about Irving’s logo stomp.

The legendary NFL receiver has some experience with logo desecration. In 2000, then with the San Francisco 49ers, Owens famously celebrated multiple touchdowns by running to midfield and standing on the Cowboys’ star logo. He was leveled by Dallas safety George Teague after the second incident.

The two situations aren’t apples-to-apples. Owens simply was a player showing up a rival, whereas Irving went out of his way to disrespect one of his former teams. Owens even joined the Cowboys later in his career; however, at this point it’s impossible to imagine Irving ever again wearing Celtics green.

The Celtics and the Nets will play Game 5 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series Tuesday night in Brooklyn. The Nets currently hold a 3-1 series edge.