Lightning Will Play Winner Of Bruins-Islanders In Stanley Cup Playoffs

The stage (almost) is set for the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win to take their second-round series 4-1.

They now will have a little bit of time off as Tampa Bay awaits the winner of the Boston Bruins-New York Islanders series. New York holds a 3-2 lead with Game 6 slated for Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

The Bruins are familiar with meeting the Lightning in the playoffs.

The Lightning could know as soon as Wednesday night who their opponent will be, or they may have to wait for Friday should Boston force a Game 7.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images