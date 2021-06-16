Liverpool Schedule: Reds To Open 2021-22 Premier League Slate With These Matchups

Liverpool will begin its 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City.
The new season starts at Carrow Road for Jurgen Klopp’s men against last term’s Championship (England’s second division) winners.
The Reds will end the campaign with a home game versus Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.
See Liverpool’s full 2021-22 Premier League schedule below.
Please note, all dates are subject to change for broadcast purposes and scheduling of European games.
August
14 — at Norwich City
21 — vs. Burnley
28 — vs. Chelsea
September
11 — at Leeds United
18 — vs. Crystal Palace
25 — at Brentford
October
2 — vs. Manchester City
16 — at Watford
23 — at Manchester United
30 — vs. Brighton & Hove Albion