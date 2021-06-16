Liverpool Schedule: Reds To Open 2021-22 Premier League Slate With These Matchups

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool will begin its 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City.

The new season starts at Carrow Road for Jurgen Klopp’s men against last term’s Championship (England’s second division) winners.

The Reds will end the campaign with a home game versus Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

See Liverpool’s full 2021-22 Premier League schedule below.

Please note, all dates are subject to change for broadcast purposes and scheduling of European games.

August

14 — at Norwich City

21 — vs. Burnley

28 — vs. Chelsea

September

11 — at Leeds United

18 — vs. Crystal Palace

25 — at Brentford