Liverpool Schedule: Reds To Open 2021-22 Premier League Slate With These Matchups

The Reds will vie to reclaim the Premier League title

Liverpool will begin its 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City.

The new season starts at Carrow Road for Jurgen Klopp’s men against last term’s Championship (England’s second division) winners.

The Reds will end the campaign with a home game versus Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

See Liverpool’s full 2021-22 Premier League schedule below.

Please note, all dates are subject to change for broadcast purposes and scheduling of European games.

August
14 — at Norwich City
21 — vs. Burnley
28 — vs. Chelsea

September
11 — at Leeds United
18 — vs. Crystal Palace
25 — at Brentford

October
2 — vs. Manchester City
16 — at Watford
23 — at Manchester United
30 — vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/436539-anfield-road-stand-expansion-gains-planning-permission" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>
