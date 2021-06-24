Mac Jones Looks Absolutely Nothing Like Mac Jones In ‘Madden NFL 22’

NESN Logo Sign In

Whomever designed the Mac Jones avatar in “Madden NFL 22” needs to go back to the drawing board. Like, right now.

With some players recently having early access to the beta version of “Madden 22,” images and player ratings from the forthcoming video game have been making the rounds on the internet. And, well, nothing thus far has stood out quite like Jones’s digital likeness, which looks absolutely nothing like the New England Patriots rookie quarterback.

Take a look:

Either Madden hasn't done an official face scan for Mac Jones yet, or he's had an extremely rough offseason. (h/t @NinersNation) pic.twitter.com/rO5Ma3q6pB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 22, 2021

Almost!

EA Sports might want to get its act together before “Madden” hits shelves Aug. 20. By all accounts, Jones has a legitimate shot of earning New England’s starting quarterback job during training camp.