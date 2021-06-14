Make Your NASCAR ‘Ally 400 Challenge’ Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday afternoon in the Ally 400, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. The race will mark the Cup Series debut at the 1.33-mile oval, which was built in 2001.

The rules for our “Ally 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!