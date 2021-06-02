Marcus Smart Delivers Perfect Quote To Sum Up Celtics’ Problems With Consistency

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart simply nailed his summary of the 2020-21 Boston Celtics.

The Celtics guard offered the perfect quote to describe the team’s up-and-down season, which ended Tuesday night on Boston’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoffs series. After injuries robbed the Celtics of three starters for much of, and in one case all of, the postseason, Smart told reporters Tuesday night Boston’s inability to field their core group together for all but 11 games is perhaps the biggest reason for the team’s disappointing season.

“It’s kind of hard to be consistent when you consistently don’t have everybody here to be consistent,” Smart said in a video press conference, per NESN.com’s Alexandra Francisco.

Marcus Smart: "I'm proud of the way these guys fought. I'm proud of the attitude." — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) June 2, 2021

While the Celtics have several issues to address this offseason, Smart’s quote serves as an important, all-encompassing reminder of what has transpired in Boston since December when the NBA season began.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images