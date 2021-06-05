NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart already is feeling grateful, even though the dust hasn’t settled in the aftermath of a huge shakeup.

The Boston Celtics guard thanked Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens, Celtics staffers and fans Friday in a lengthy Instagram post. Smart thanked Ainge for drafting him in 2014 and supporting him throughout his career. Smart also gave a shout out to Stevens, the only head coach under whom he has played in the NBA.

“Played basically two seasons in one year it seems,” Smart wrote. “What a crazy year, but it was amazing to be able to finish out the season in front of a full house at TD Garden. Wish we could have had a different result but it will only make me work harder.

“There’s a few people I wanted to thank. First, I want to thank the best fans in the world for continuing to support us. Next I want to thank Danny Ainge for believing in me and drafting me 7 years ago. You have always had my back and I really appreciate it. Can’t wait for u to cheat ur score against me on the golf course! U deserve it! Lastly I want to thank the entire coaching staff and everyone behind the scenes who helps make this all possible. Coach Stevens, well now President Stevens-thank you! Can?t wait to continue this journey. Looking forward to next season already! Year 7.”

Smart’s post represents his first public comments since Ainge retired as Celtics president of basketball operations Wednesday, with the Celtics promoting Stevens from head coach to fill the role Ainge formerly held.

The Celtics will have a different look and feel next season and beyond, and neither Smart nor anyone else can say for sure what the future holds. However one thing is certain: Smart, the longest-tenured Celtic on their current roster, will continue to work hard to achieve Boston’s ultimate goal, Banner No. 18.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images