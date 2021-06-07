Red Sox’s Marwin González Ties Game Vs. Yankees With Two-Run Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees made the mistake of letting the Boston Red Sox hang within two runs of their lead, and Marwin González made New York pay for it.

Down in the top of the seventh, Hunter Renfroe led off the inning with a walk, and as the next batter up, González took a breaking ball yard.

The two-run shot erased Boston’s deficit to tie the score 3-3. Check it out.

González is enjoying quite the series against New York. Entering the series in a 5-for-47 slump at the plate, he now is 4-for-10 with a home run, three doubles and five RBI against the Yankees.

He picked the perfect series for a resurgence.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images