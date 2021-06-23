We don’t need to tell you that Max Scherzer is a dominant pitcher. But he’s clearly so good that he needs to be checked for foreign substances during a game.
You’ve certainly heard by now about Major League Baseball’s new crackdowns on pitchers using foreign substances like spider tack and sunscreen during their outings. They now will be checked by umpires and are subjected to fines and suspensions should they be caught.
New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom was the first pitcher checked. He, obviously, was clean and pitched five scoreless innings Monday.
But Scherzer was checked three separate times through four innings Tuesday night when the Washington Nationals played the Philadelphia Phillies.
The first time it happened after the first inning, Scherzer looked less than thrilled.
But then it happened twice more with the third time coming after Phillies manager Joe Girardi said something to the umpires.
Scherzer, rightfully, was pretty angry and undid his belt after tossing his hat and glove to the ground.
One more check and he very well may strip down.
So, do people really think Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and someone who’s thrown two no-hitters in his career, is a cheater? Or is Girardi just mad because they were getting dominated by a good pitcher?