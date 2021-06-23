NESN Logo Sign In

We don’t need to tell you that Max Scherzer is a dominant pitcher. But he’s clearly so good that he needs to be checked for foreign substances during a game.

You’ve certainly heard by now about Major League Baseball’s new crackdowns on pitchers using foreign substances like spider tack and sunscreen during their outings. They now will be checked by umpires and are subjected to fines and suspensions should they be caught.

New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom was the first pitcher checked. He, obviously, was clean and pitched five scoreless innings Monday.

But Scherzer was checked three separate times through four innings Tuesday night when the Washington Nationals played the Philadelphia Phillies.

The first time it happened after the first inning, Scherzer looked less than thrilled.

Max Scherzer did not seem very pleased while being checked for sticky substances.



(via @DannyVietti) pic.twitter.com/Ev6vkf4zic — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 23, 2021

But then it happened twice more with the third time coming after Phillies manager Joe Girardi said something to the umpires.