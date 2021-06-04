NESN Logo Sign In

As the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees get set to play for the first time this season, it’s worth nothing that neither team is favored to win the AL East.

The Tampa Bay Rays (+135) sit atop the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Yankees (+175) on the two-line and the Sox (+400) on line three. After them, it’s the Toronto Blue Jays (+650) and Baltimore Orioles (+30000).

Obviously, the Rays’ recent 11-game winning streak and two-game lead in the standings helps shape the market. But FanDuel has definitely taken some sizable bets on Tampa over the last month. That combination of recent form and monetary liability has catapulted the Rays to the AL East betting favorite.

Tampa Bay is the second-most profitable team in all of baseball this season. A $100 dollar bettor would be up $1,320 just blindly betting the Rays every game. Only the San Francisco Giants (+$1,590) have been a better bet in 2021.

“I don’t know how the Rays do it,” one professional bettor told NESN. “They lose the World Series and trade their ace (Blake Snell) in the offseason and they’re still winning. It’s amazing the way that organization keeps regenerating and developing talent.”

That said, if you believe in the Red Sox, that’s a pretty decent divisional price at 4-to-1.

Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01 ERA) opposes Michael King (0-2, 2.86 ERA) in the Bronx Friday night and bookmakers have essentially made the game a pick ’em. Both teams opened at -110 and there has been a slight shift in the market to the Yankees at -120.